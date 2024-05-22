Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Up 0.7%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 395,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,188,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mplx by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

