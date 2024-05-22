Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Down 0.1%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.22 and last traded at $145.22. 11,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 242,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crane

Crane Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,302,000. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.