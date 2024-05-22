Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.68 and last traded at $132.66. Approximately 630,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,684,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $601.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.