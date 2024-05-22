Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $462.22 and last traded at $461.18. Approximately 299,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,429,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.82. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock valued at $715,722,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,652,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

