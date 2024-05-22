Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 7,179,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,557,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

