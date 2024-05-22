Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.48

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $86.31, with a volume of 87244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 100.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

