Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)'s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 6,745,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,938,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

