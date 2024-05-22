First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.20

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 540288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

