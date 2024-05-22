LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 242152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL

LG Display Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.