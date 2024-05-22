Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.42

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 1361606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

