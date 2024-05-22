Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.77 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $43.77 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $4,353.19 or 0.06251761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

