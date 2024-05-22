Contrasting IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 3.20% 5.96% 2.43% IAC -2.54% -3.31% -2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

21.9% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yandex and IAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $8.92 billion 0.77 $221.50 million $0.82 23.10 IAC $4.37 billion 0.93 $265.94 million ($1.58) -31.89

IAC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yandex and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91

IAC has a consensus price target of $79.92, suggesting a potential upside of 58.60%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Yandex.

Summary

Yandex beats IAC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. Yandex N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

