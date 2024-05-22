Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.06. 200,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,062. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

