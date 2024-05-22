Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $218,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.10. The company had a trading volume of 659,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,542. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $449.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

