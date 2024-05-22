Alpha Family Trust Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Family Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.11. 85,600,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,082,492. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

