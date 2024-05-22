Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 445,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,088. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

