Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $376,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.92. 335,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $439.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

