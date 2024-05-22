Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American States Water by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. 131,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

