Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 99.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.07. 708,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,223. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $228.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.