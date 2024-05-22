Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 383,107.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 226.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. 869,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,794. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

