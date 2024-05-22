Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. City State Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 1,528,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.