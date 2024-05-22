Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 5,616,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001,477. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.