Tillman Hartley LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 10,270,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,537,754. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

