Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

