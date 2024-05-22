Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 717,484 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $158,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.08. 4,853,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983,511. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

