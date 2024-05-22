Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,346. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
