Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,346. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.