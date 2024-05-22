Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care comprises about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Fresenius Medical Care worth $338,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 249,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,022. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

