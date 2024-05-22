Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,898,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $256,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,289. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

