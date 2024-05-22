King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,146 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

