JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,168 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Eaton by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $334.88. The stock had a trading volume of 935,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $338.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.