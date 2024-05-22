General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.75. 1,746,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,309,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

