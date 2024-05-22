International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Reduced by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $173.09. 1,784,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

