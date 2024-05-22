Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Down 0.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.45. 348,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,061,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

