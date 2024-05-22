MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 4.7%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 178,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 395,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.32.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,767,500. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 305.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.