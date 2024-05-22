Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 8.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 7,023,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,626,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $506.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $510.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,353.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 363,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

