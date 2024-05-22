iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$94.25 and last traded at C$94.21, with a volume of 1182401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Cormark upped their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,898,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

