Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 399341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Everi Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $607.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Everi by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Everi by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 55.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

