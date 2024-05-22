AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 5.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 561,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 643,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock worth $700,553 in the last 90 days. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

