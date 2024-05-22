AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Up 9.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 102,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 117,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. As a group, analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,417 shares of company stock worth $775,468 in the last 90 days. 22.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

