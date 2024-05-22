Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 196,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 192,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 644,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Navigator by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

