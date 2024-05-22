United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 6.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 7,136,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,643,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

