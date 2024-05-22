Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 1,785 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 107,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
