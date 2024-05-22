Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 18,142,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,502,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

