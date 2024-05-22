Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 130.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 653.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $215,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

