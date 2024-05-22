Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,828. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

