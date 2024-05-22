Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 216,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

