Tillman Hartley LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

