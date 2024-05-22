Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,756,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

