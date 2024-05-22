Tillman Hartley LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,702,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,818,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.59. 251,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

