Tillman Hartley LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 413.1% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

