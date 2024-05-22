Tillman Hartley LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 413.1% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.